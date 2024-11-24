French, Italians vent anger at violence against women

Those demonstrating on Saturday denounced all forms of violence against women – whether it be sexual, physical, psychological and economic.

The protests were held two days before the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women. The United Nations designated 25 November as the day to raise awareness of the violence women are subjected to.

Activists demonstrated in Rome, Paris, Marseille and Lille as well as in smaller cities across France, including Renne outside Lyon after some 400 organizations reportedly called for protests amidst widespread anger at the French mass rape trial.

In the capital, Paris, large crowds of women and men marched waving placards that denounced gender-based violence. The French newspaper Le Monde reported that roughly 80,000 protesters took to the streets in the capital.

Demonstrators also voiced concerns about a possible rollback on women’s rights in the United States when President-elect Donald Trump returns to the White House in January.

Violence against women and girls remains largely unreported due to the impunity, silence, stigma and shame surrounding it.

According to the United Nations, violence against women and girls remains one of the most prevalent and pervasive human rights violations in the world.

