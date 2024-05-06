Iran announces massive participation in Isfahan nuclear conference despite bans

Despite pressures from hegemonic powers to prevent the implementation of Iran’s peaceful nuclear program, the first ICNST received a warm welcome, Mohammad Eslami told IRNA on the sidelines of the opening ceremony of the 30th edition of the National Nuclear Conference in central Iran on Monday.

Eslami said, “Our aim is to showcase the technological and scientific level of the Islamic Republic through our achievements and papers.”

In the fight against arrogant powers, the Islamic Republic is prepared to transfer its technologies to other countries worldwide, he said, referring to the Isfahan conference as one of the means to achieve this goal.

Approximately 100 people, half of them from other countries, will present lectures in person and online on the latest scientific achievements.

Earlier, panels of experts began their meetings in Iran’s historic city of Isfahan, ahead of the 30th edition of the National Nuclear Conference and the First ICNST.

1483**9417