New Iranian ambassador to Finland meets FM Araghchi

New Iranian ambassador to Finland meets FM Araghchi

Tehran, IRNA-Iran’s newly-appointed envoy to Finland Javad Aghazadeh Khoei has with Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi before his departure to take charge of his diplomatic mission in Helsinki.

During the talks on Saturday evening, Khoei presented his proposed plans to Araghchi for developing and expanding bilateral relations with Finland in various fields.

Araghchi emphasized the positive trend in relations between Tehran and Helsinki and stressed the necessity of pursuing issues on the agenda of both countries within the framework of a policy aimed at expanding relations with other nations.

The top diplomat also wished the country’s new ambassador to Finland the best of luck.

Khoei previously served in various positions including as Head of the International Judicial Cooperation Department, Deputy Director of International Specialized Organizations at the Foreign Ministry, and Legal Advisor for International Affairs at Iran's Permanent Missions in Vienna and Geneva.

