Yemeni army targets 3 Israeli-linked warships, vessels in support of Palestine

Israeli ships MSC DEGO and MSC GINA were targeted in the Arabian Sea in an operation carried out with several ballistic missiles and drones, which hit the targets accurately, Yemeni Armed Forces spokesman Brigadier General Yahya Saree said in a statement carried by Al Mayadeen on Thursday.

Saree said that the Yemeni Armed Forces carried out a special operation against the MSC VITTORIA ship related to the Zionist regime in the Indian Ocean.

Yemeni Armed Forces have said that they won’t stop their attacks until the unrelenting Israeli ground and aerial offensives in Gaza are halted.

Yemenis have declared their open support for Palestine’s struggle against the Israeli occupation since the regime launched a devastating war on Gaza on October 7 after the territory’s Palestinian Resistance movements carried out a surprise retaliatory attack, dubbed Operation Al-Aqsa Storm, against the occupying entity.

