Yemen says Zionists to receive sharper slap

Tehran, IRNA – Secretary of Yemen’s Supreme Political Council Yasser al-Houri has announced that Israel and its backers will receive a more painful response during the fourth phase of Yemen's Armed Forces’ operation against the Zionist regime.

The intensity of operations depends on [the depth of] the Zionist regime’s stupidity; the stupidity which will lead to Israel's annihilation, the Yemeni official told IRNA on Tuesday.

Yemen’s Armed Forces launch operations based on the needs and developments, he added.

He went on to say that since the onset of the Zionist aggression against Gaza in October 2023, the Yemeni forces have not shown the quality and quantity of their operations against the Israeli regime.

He went on to say that since the onset of the Zionist regime’s invasion of the Gaza Strip on October 7, 2023, the Yemeni armed forces have continually expanded their operations both quantitatively and qualitatively, which has taken the regime and its supporters by surprise. He added that the operations are evolve in the future.

Yemen’s anti-Zionist regime operations are conducted in line with doing religious and humane duty towards the Palestinian nation and in response to the crimes daily committed by the Zionist occupiers in the Palestinian lands, he noted.

Yemen continues its operations till the end of Israel’s crimes being committed under the full-out support of the United States and the West, al-Houri stressed.

A few days ago, the leader of Yemen’s ruling Houthi Ansarullah movement, Abdul Malik al-Houthi, said if Israel’s aggression against Gaza and the US bullying behavior continue, Yemen will be ready to launch a new round of operation.

