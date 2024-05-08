Tehran urges IAEA to act independently, professionally

Pejman Shirmardi made the remarks on Wednesday while speaking to IRNA’s correspondence on the sidelines of the first International Nuclear Science and Technology Conference in Isfahan.

“Iran’s expectation from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) is to maintain its independent view and technical and professional approach so that we can soon resolve the two issues that are ambiguous from their point of view and that the truthfulness of the Iranian nation in different dimensions of the nuclear industry would be proved to the world again,” he said.

Shirmardi also referred to IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi’s latest visit to Iran, saying the trip aimed at resolving the two outstanding issues.

Grossi arrived in the Iranian capital on Monday for high-level talks with Iranian officials, including AEOI chief Mohammad Eslami.

4354**9417