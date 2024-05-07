Isfahan Conference can help solve global challenges: IAEA chief

The world has been facing serious challenges in the areas of health and energy and so on, the IAEA chief said while addressing the conference, noting that nuclear energy can find solutions to many of these challenges.

He also referred to 4 million annual cases of cancer diagnosed across the world, as well as flashfloods, which is a result of global warming, and added that in a recent UN Climate Change conference (COP), there was a stress for zeroing carbon emissions.

He believed that the Isfahan Conference could help solve these problems.

Noting that political challenges have deprived the world of nuclear cooperation with Iranian scientists, Grossi said that he has had talks over ways to counter global challenges in Tehran and Isfahan today and yesterday.

