Bangladeshi students hold pro-Palestine rallies

According to IRNA, these students were holding flags and placards in their hands that read: Free Palestine, Stop the Genocide.

Bangladeshi students also criticized US police crackdown pro-Palestine and anti-Israel protesters on campuses as well as the arrest and suspension of hundreds of them.

Last week, Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina also criticized US police of using brute force against protesting students, saying it is a "real misfortune" as Washington teaches others about human rights.

4399