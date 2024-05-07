May 7, 2024, 5:27 AM
Bangladeshi students hold pro-Palestine rallies

Bangladeshi students hold pro-Palestine rallies

Tehran, IRNA – University students in Bangladesh have staged campus rallies as well as took to the streets on Monday in protest against the crimes of the Zionist regime and to demand an end to the genocide in Gaza as well as the formation of an independent Palestinian state.

According to IRNA, these students were holding flags and placards in their hands that read: Free Palestine, Stop the Genocide.

Bangladeshi students also criticized US police crackdown pro-Palestine and anti-Israel protesters on campuses as well as the arrest and suspension of hundreds of them.

Last week, Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina also criticized US police of using brute force against protesting students, saying it is a "real misfortune" as Washington teaches others about human rights.

