Iran VP highlights trade with Iraq in national currencies

Mokhber made the remarks in a meeting in Tehran on Monday with Iraqi Minister of Trade Atheer al-Ghurairi.

He also said that the expansion of trade between Iran and Iraq would require facilitating cooperation between the private sectors of the two nations.

The vice minister called on the Iraqi side to help lift the hurdles on the way of trade exchanges.

He also referred to Iran’s recent missile and drone attack on the Zionist regime – Known as “true promise” – as a historical turning point and said that today, the American and Zionist hegemony is completely broken by the resistance axis.

The Iraqi minister, for his part, said that Iran is the land of history, civilization and thought, noting that Baghdad seeks further enhancement of trade with Tehran.

Highlighting that Iraq is a good market for Iranian products, Al-Ghurairi said that his country has always been seeking to give a boost to imports from Iran.

He referred to Iran as one of the main trade partners of Iraq, voicing his readiness to remove obstacles on the way of exchanges with Iran.

