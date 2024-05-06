May 6, 2024, 9:18 AM
Journalist ID: 5331
News ID: 85467169
T T
0 Persons

Tags

Israeli settlers hold muted anti-war rally

May 6, 2024, 9:18 AM
News ID: 85467169
Israeli settlers hold muted anti-war rally

Tehran, IRNA – Israeli media outlets have reported that settlers poured onto streets to call for the secession of the war in Gaza and a prisoner swap with the Palestinian resistance movement Hamas.

According to the Palestinian Sama New Agency, Channel 12 of the Israeli regime reported that settlers held a muted rally in Tel Aviv in front of the war ministry of the regime.

The protesters called for an immediate prisoner swap with Hamas as well as the return of the Israeli captives to the occupied territories.

Israeli protesters have held protest rallies over the past days, calling for the resignation of the Netanyahu cabinet.

Palestinian resistance groups initiated a retaliatory attack on October 7, 2023. Then, the Israeli regime started an all-out onslaught on Gaza, leaving over 34,000 martyrs.

4208**4354

0 Persons

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .