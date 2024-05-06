Israeli settlers hold muted anti-war rally

According to the Palestinian Sama New Agency, Channel 12 of the Israeli regime reported that settlers held a muted rally in Tel Aviv in front of the war ministry of the regime.

The protesters called for an immediate prisoner swap with Hamas as well as the return of the Israeli captives to the occupied territories.

Israeli protesters have held protest rallies over the past days, calling for the resignation of the Netanyahu cabinet.

Palestinian resistance groups initiated a retaliatory attack on October 7, 2023. Then, the Israeli regime started an all-out onslaught on Gaza, leaving over 34,000 martyrs.

