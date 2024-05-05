3 Israel troopers killed in Hamas’ retaliatory op.

According to the Palestinian Sama news agency quoted by IRNA, Daniel Hagari, spokesperson of the Israeli army, announced that three soldiers were killed and nine others were injured in a missile attack on the regime’s military base.

Some Zionist media had reported that four troopers were killed and at least 11 more wounded in the attack.

Hamas’ military wing, Al-Qassam Brigades, had earlier announced the launch of rockets on an Israeli army position near the settlement of Karam Abu Salem on Gaza’s southern border with the occupied territories.

A resistance source said those present at the targeted gathering were responsible for the planned invasion of the city of Rafah and included Israeli military and Shin Bet leaders.

The source added that the accurate and successful operation proved the capabilities of the resistance and its readiness to defend the Palestinian people against the Israeli aggression.

Palestinian fighters have also been putting stiff resistance to invading Israeli forces on the ground in Gaza. Just days ago, Al-Qassam Brigades informed about the killing of 10 Zionist soldiers in an ambush in eastern Khan Yunis, Gaza.

4399

