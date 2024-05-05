May 5, 2024, 9:13 PM
Pro-Palestinian sit-ins held in Islamabad

Islamabad, IRNA – People have posed symbolic sit-ins in the Pakistani capital city of Islamabad to show their support for the Palestinian cause.

The sit-ins were held as part of “Save Gaza” campaign before Pakistan’s Parliament and the presidential palace.

Many political figures, university students and social activists were present in the sit-ins.

The participants called for an immediate ceasefire in Gaze, urging Pakistan to take practical steps to help Palestine and put the Zionist regime under pressure.   

The also called on the Organization of Islamic Cooperation to take the Zionist regime accountable for its war crimes and genocide in Gaza.

They criticized the inaction of countries like the US, Britain, Egypt, Saudi Arabia and the UAE in the face of crimes perpetrated in the besieged Palestinian territory.

