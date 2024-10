The opening ceremony of the Tehran House Cultural Complex was held in downtown Tehran on October 14, 2024, with the participation of several City Council members and national officials. On the sidelines of the ceremony, an exhibition of the works of Iranian painter Mohammad Ghaffari, known as Kamal-ol-Molk (1848-1940), was inaugurated, and 17 busts of Iranian figures, martyrs, and artists were unveiled.

1483**9417