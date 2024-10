Chooebdeh town in Abadan County, located in the southwestern Iranian province of Khuzestan, produces 90% of the shrimp in the province. Annually, starting in early May, baby shrimp are placed in shrimp farms and harvested about four months later. The province is expected to produce over 2,400 metric tons of shrimp this year, with 1,600 metric tons potentially coming from Chooebdeh. (IRNA photos, October 16, 2024)

1483**9417