Oct 16, 2024
Iran's Taremi hails revenge victory against Qatar in WC qualifier

Tehran, IRNA – Iranian footballer Mehdi Taremi has hailed the revenge victory against Qatar in the World Cup qualifiers.

The Iranian national men's football team, aka Team Melli, trounced Qatar 4-1 in the 2026 World Cup Qualifiers.

The match took place in Dubai, UAE, on Tuesday evening, where the Iranian team emerged victorious with a 4-1 score.

I have many good teammates and friends on this team (Qatar National Team), I respect all my brothers and social media is not a place for childish reactions, but everyone knows why we did that after the game. Football is way too big for these unnecessary reactions but... I wish all the best in the future for my old teammates, Taremi said in an Instagram story on his official account.

Iran had lost 2-3 to Qatar in the semi-finals of the Asian Cup 2023 in a match held in Doha in February 2024. 

