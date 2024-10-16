Iran Red Crescent Society sends medicines to Lebanon

The cargo includes gastrointestinal, cardiac and infectious drugs, Ehsan Nasiri, a member of Medical Iran Center company, told IRNA on Wednesday.
Karaj, IRNA – The Islamic Republic of Iran Red Crescent Society has dispatched 35 trucks carrying medicines to the war-stricken Lebanon.
The cargo includes gastrointestinal, cardiac and infectious drugs, Ehsan Nasiri, a member of Medical Iran Center company, told IRNA on Wednesday.
The official further said that the medical cargo is worth 850 billion rials.
