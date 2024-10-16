Taliban welcomes return of migrants to Afghanistan

In an announcement on its X account, the Ministry of Refugees and Repatriation of Afghanistan reported that during a meeting between Haqqani and the Iranian Ambassador and Special Representative for Afghanistan, Hassan Kazemi Qomi, an agreement was made to send a delegation from Kabul to Iran to address the challenges faced by Afghan migrants.

In the meeting, Haqqani said that Afghanistan's ruling government aims to repatriate Afghan migrants from Iran, but this process requires a coordinated joint plan.

Kazemi Qomi, in the meeting, rejected media reports claiming the mistreatment of Afghan migrants in Iran and emphasized that Tehran is committed to all the rights of migrants.

