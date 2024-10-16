US delivery of THAAD to Zionist regime psychological warfare: Iran’s minister

In its latest round of military assistance to the Israeli regime, the United States will send its advanced missile defense system to the Zionists, Nasirzadeh told reporters on Wednesday.

He went on to say that the delivery of THAAD is not a new issue, adding that it is regarded as part of Israeli psychological warfare against the Islamic Republic.

The Zionist regime has always threatened the Islamic Republic, the commander further noted.

The US will also send soldiers to operate the system, Al Jazeera quoted the Pentagon on Sunday as saying.

THAAD is an advanced missile defense system that uses a combination of radar and interceptors to thwart short-, medium- and intermediate-range ballistic missiles, it noted.

Its missiles have a range of 150 to 200km and the system is made by US defense and aerospace manufacturer Lockheed Martin, added the source.

