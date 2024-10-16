Iran FM meets Jordanian counterpart in Amman

Upon his arrival in Amman on Wednesday as part of his regional tour, Abbas Araghchi met with Ayman Safadi and exchanged views on the most important regional developments.

During his stay in Amman, Araghchi is scheduled to meet with other senior Jordanian officials to discuss key regional issues, particularly the necessity of pushing for the halt of the Israeli regime’s crimes.

This is the seventh destination of the Iranian foreign minister’s regional trips aimed at pursuing the Islamic Republic’s diplomatic efforts to bring to an end the ongoing Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip and Lebanon.

So far, the top Iranian diplomat has traveled to Lebanon, Syria, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, and Oman.

The Jordanian foreign minister visited Tehran on August 4 before Operation True Promise I. Safadi stated that he was not carrying a message from the Israeli regime and declared that the main objective of his visit was to resolve the differences between Iran and Jordan in order to secure mutual interests.

In the Wednesday meeting, Araghchi pointed to the critical situation in the region due to the ongoing genocide by the Tel Aviv regime in Gaza and its extensive aggression against Lebanon, emphasizing the necessity of collective action by regional states to stop the war machine of the occupying regime, prevent the escalation of the conflict in the region, and safeguard stability and security in line with the interests of West Asian nations.

The Jordanian foreign minister, for his part, expressed deep concern over the deteriorating security conditions in the region and reiterated his country's position on the necessity of bringing to an end the massacre of innocent people in Palestine and Lebanon, as well as halting aggressions against Lebanon in a bid to prevent further instability in West Asia.

Both top diplomats also emphasized the significance of mobilizing regional countries and the international community to assist the refugees in Gaza, Lebanon, and Syria.

4208**4354