Over 2K Iranian students attend KidCode 2024

KidCode 24 was held at the Sharif University of Technology in Tehran on May 3, IRNA reported on Sunday.

The third edition of the contest hosted Iranian students aged between 7 and 17 from across the country.

The scientific-entertaining event is an opportunity to discover talented students in the sphere of software and hardware programming.

Sharif University of Technology, a public research university in Tehran, is widely regarded as Iran's most prestigious science, technology, engineering, and mathematics university.

