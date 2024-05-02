Official: Iran set to remove obstacles to knowledge-based companies’ exports

To achieve that end, the CISTC -- which is an affiliate to the Iranian presidency’s deputy office for scientific affairs -- has held good talks with the Trade Promotion Organization and the Customs Administration, IRNA quoted Amirhossein Mirabadi as saying on Thursday.

Although unfair unilateral sanctions have put restrictions on Iranian companies, the knowledge-based firms recorded a three-fold increase in their exports during the last Iranian year (ended on Mar. 20), Mirabadi said while asked about ways to deal with the problems caused by the sanctions.

ll the sanctions and restrictions, interaction with the world is possible through various ways, for instance via barter, the official noted, referring to the Iran EXPO 2024 held in the capital with the participation of 100 countries.

Mirabadi said that participating Iranian companies held good negotiations and reached memoranda of understanding with their foreign counterparts during the event, adding that Arab and African officials and businessmen welcomed the exhibition significantly.

The 6th Export Potential Exhibition of the Islamic Republic of Iran, aka Iran Expo 2024, started work in Tehran on April 27 and ended on May 1. As one of the significant expos in the region, Iran EXPO presents Iranian companies’ industries and achievements to the world and also offers trade opportunities existing in the country.

