Govt. working on removing obstacles to admit int’l students: Iranian official

Shiraz, IRNA – Iran’s Deputy Minister of Science, Research and Technology Hashem Dadashpour has said that the cabinet is working on a plan that would facilitate the admission of foreign students by Iranian universities.

In an exclusive interview with IRNA on Friday, the official said that the cabinet is currently assessing a bylaw to facilitate the admission of international students by removing legal obstacles to the process.

He added that the bylaw is expected to be approved by the cabinet in the next three months.

Once approved, the bylaw would mark a great step in achieving goals envisioned in Iran’s Seventh Development Plan, which calls for attracting 320,000 international students within the next five years, the official explained.

Dadashpour further said that the goal is achievable as more than 200 Iranian universities have already got permission to admit international students, and they now need to create the required infrastructure.

The official stressed that the admission of international students is a must as Iran aims to make further scientific progress.

