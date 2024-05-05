Israeli warplanes pound southern Lebanon

According to IRNA, citing the Al-Mayadeen network, Israeli warplanes targeted the towns of Al-Khayyam and Al-Dahira in southern Lebanon on two occasions.

There were no immediate reports of casualties or possible damage from this attack.

The desperate Zionist regime has been targeting residential areas in southern Lebanon almost on a daily basis amid its failure to face the Hezbollah resistance movement.

Hezbollah and Israel have remained engaged in missile and drone strikes on each other targets since the regime launched its war on Gaza in October last year.

Tens of thousands Zionists living in settlements in occupied territories have fled amid fear of resistance attacks.

