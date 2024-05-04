OIC calls for recognition of state of Palestine

"The Organization of Islamic Cooperation has welcomed the decision of the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago to recognize the State of Palestine, considering it a significant step that is consistent with international law and relevant UN resolutions, and that contributes to enabling the Palestinian people to exercise their legitimate rights, including their right to return, to self-determination, and to embody the establishment of the independent State of Palestine, on the borders of June 4, 1967, with Al-Quds as its capital," the statement reads.

"The OIC has renewed its call on all countries of the world that have not yet recognized the State of Palestine to announce their recognition of the State of Palestine as soon as possible, in support of international efforts aimed at ending the Israeli occupation and achieving peace and stability in the region, based on the vision of the two-state solution and the relevant resolutions of international legitimacy," it added.

The Republic of Trinidad and Tobago recognized the State of Palestine on Thursday in a decision taken by the Council of Ministers.



This decision was made based on the recommendation of the country's minister of foreign affairs and the Council of Ministers to recognize the independent state of Palestine with the aim of achieving lasting peace through strengthening the growing international consensus on the Palestinian issue.

