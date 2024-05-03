Dozens of NGOs call on German gov't to stop arming Zionist regime

In a letter to German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Thursday, the NGOs also urged Berlin to uphold its commitments and use its influence on the Zionist authorities to put an end to the war on Gaza, IRNA cited a report.

Pax Christi, Oxfam Germany, Jewish-Palestinian Dialogue Group and Doctors of the World are among the 37 institutions that have signed this letter.

They warned that the German arms may be used against the Palestinian people in Gaza and the West Bank.

Germany is the second biggest supplier of weapons to the Zionist regime after the United States. The government has been repeatedly called by human rights groups to stop arming the Zionist regime but to no avail.

