May 2, 2024, 12:54 PM
Iran FM, envoy to Lebanon discuss Tehran-Beirut ties

Tehran, IRNA – Iran’s Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian has stressed the importance of further development of ties between the Islamic Republic and Lebanon, particularly in political and economic fields.

Amirabdollahian and Iran’s Ambassador to Lebanon Mojtaba Amani met in Tehran on Thursday, discussing ties between the two countries as well as the Israeli regime’s aggression against Lebanon.

The ambassador briefed the top diplomat on the latest situation of Tehran-Beirut relations.

The minister, on his part, thanked him for his efforts and emphasized the need for further work to promote ties with Beirut, especially in political and economic fields, given the importance of Lebanon and its role in the ongoing resistance against the Israeli regime.

