‘Iran, Europe need to continue dialogue to enhance cooperation’

According to IRNA, Amirabdollahian and Borrell exchanged views on the relations between the European Union and Iran and other regional issues.

The top Iranian diplomat also referred to his country's cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), calling it on the right track and saying that Iran welcomes an upcoming visit of Rafael Grossi, the agency’s chief to Tehran.

Amirabdollahian, in response to Borrell, reminded him of Iran’s diplomatic efforts aimed at lifting sanctions and pointed to excessive demands of some of the negotiating parties.

While emphasizing the need to end the Israeli regime’s genocide in Gaza as soon as possible, the Iranian foreign minister called for serious regional and international actions with the actual role of the United Nations by taking into account the demands and hopes of Palestine.

Amirabdollahian, while referring to the constructive role of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corpse in bringing stability and security to the region and fighting terrorism, urged the European Union to respect the IRGC within the framework of international law.

He reiterated that Iran's recent military action against the Israeli regime in response to an attack on the Iranian embassy in Damascus was as part of the Islamic Republic’s legitimate defense.

The EU foreign policy chief, for his part, underlined that the 27-nation bloc does not want tension with Iran and welcomed constructive and positive steps simultaneously with diplomatic consultations between the Islamic Republic and the European Union.

Referring to the growing international demand for a ceasefire in the Gaza war and the exchange of prisoners there, Borrell called for the focus of all parties to achieve a lasting peace and stability in the region through the formation of an independent Palestinian state.

The top EU diplomat also welcomed Iran's positive role in reducing tensions and restoring peace and stability to the region.

