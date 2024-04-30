Yemen warns US of escalating action against security

Yemen's Supreme Political Council has reiterated its consistent stance on regional stability and security in the Red Sea, the Makran Sea, Bab al-Mandab, and the Indian Ocean, according to IRNA, citing the Lebanese Al-Mayadeen news network on Tuesday.

The council has warned the US against taking any actions that may escalate tensions and threaten Yemen's security and stability, emphasizing that any such actions will have consequences beyond Yemen's borders.

Stating that the current dubious actions to discourage Yemen and weaken its effective role in defending Palestine will not succeed, the council reaffirmed its unwavering support for Palestine in confronting the brutal aggressions of Zionists and its American and Western allies.

The council has also stressed the importance of maintaining Yemen's internal unity against the plots of the US and Britain, emphasizing that the actions of the Yemeni armed forces are not in violation of international law or human rights.

Finally, the council has made it clear that all ships, except those linked to the Israeli enemy, are safe to cross the Red Sea, the Gulf of Aden, and the Bab al-Mandab.

Yemenis have declared their open support for Palestine’s struggle against the Israeli occupation since the regime launched a devastating war on Gaza on October 7 after the territory’s Palestinian Resistance movements carried out a surprise retaliatory attack, dubbed Operation Al-Aqsa Storm, against the occupying entity.

Yemeni Armed Forces have said that they won’t stop their attacks until unrelenting Israeli ground and aerial offensives in Gaza, which have killed at least 34,535 people and wounded another 77,704 individuals, come to an end.

The US and Britain in December announced a military coalition to target Yemen in support of Israel.

3266**2050