Iran, Qatar urge expanding economic, investment ties

Aliabadi met and held talks with Al-Khulaifi at the 6th Export Potential Exhibition of the Islamic Republic of Iran, also known as Iran Expo 2024, in Tehran on Tuesday.

Describing the presence of Qatar in Iran Expo 2024 as an opportunity to learn more about Iran's export capabilities, Aliabadi highlighted Iran's significant progress in technical and engineering services, which could potentially aid Qatar with repairing turbines and complex machinery.

Additionally, Aliabadi expressed Iran's willingness to cooperate with Qatar in various fields of industrial, agricultural, and industrial cooperation.

Meanwhile, Al-Khulaifi pointed to Iran and Qatar's joint exhibition, noting that the relevant articles in the Iran-Qatar Committee will be reviewed and the result will then be announced to the Iranian side by Qatar’s ambassador to Iran.

Iran Expo 2024 is the largest export event in the country and is taking place at the Tehran International Exhibition Center from April 27 to May 1, 2024.

3266**2050