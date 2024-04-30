Calls grow for probe into New York Times’ claims about Hamas

The letter, which was sent to the office of the New York Times on Monday morning (local time), followed months of criticism and concern expressed by critics and some employees of this newspaper about the credibility of a report alleging Hamas for sexual violence, according to IRNA's Tuesday morning report quoting Picanto news website.

The letter, signed by the professors from the universities of New York, Pennsylvania, Emory and Texas, has asked the New York Times to immediately assign a group of experts to conduct an independent and complete review of the documents it used to prepare and publish the report. They have also questioned the way the newspaper cites unreliable sources.

According to Picato, questions about the veracity of the New York Times began immediately after it published a report under the title "Scream Without Words: Rape on October 7."

Relatives of an Israeli woman who died during the Palestinian operation themselves expressed doubts about the newspaper's claims.

On the other hand, many critics questioned the authenticity of the statements of a person, who was introduced in the newspaper as an eyewitness of the incident, pointing to the contradictions in several narratives that were quoted by him in the report.

According to IRNA, the Zionist newspaper "Haaretz" also previously rejected claims against Hamas saying October 7 is painful in itself and does not need exaggeration.

It is not true that hands and feet of dozens of children were tied and that there were pregnant women among the captives, Haaretz reported, referring to some claims in US and Western media about the actions of the Hamas movement.

Hamas has repeatedly rejected Israeli and American accusations of immoral practices with captives. The group once said in a statement that “the baseless claims of the US president against the Palestinians that they committed sexual violence on the 7th of October are Joe Biden's new moral downfall”.

Hamas has said that Zionists and their propaganda backed by the United States are aimed at covering up the ongoing genocide of Palestinians by the regime’s forces in Gaza.

4399