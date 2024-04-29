US gov’t justifies crackdown on pro-Palestine campus protests

According to IRNA reporter, Press Secretary of the White House Karin Jean-Pierre told reporters on Monday local time that the police presence on campus is based on the decision of the universities themselves.

The university management has the right to decide how to implement the law, she said while responding to the growing criticism of the presence of the American police in universities and the arrest of pro-Palestinian and anti-Israel students.

We continue to say that all Americans have the right to peaceful protest, and at the same time, we oppose any anti-Semitic rhetoric, Jean-Pierre claimed without mentioning the arrest of more than a thousand students in the last two weeks.

Earlier, US National Security Council spokesman, John Kirby also made similar claims. “We definitely respect the right to peaceful protests. But we absolutely condemn the anti-Semitic language we have heard recently and we certainly condemn all hate speech and threats of violence."

Ironically, none of the officials of the Biden administration has criticized the campus clampdown and arrest of protesters for voicing their anger at the Us support for the Israeli genocide in Gaza. Officials have rather cited the usual anti-Semite as a pretext to defend their actions against the protests.

"In our country, it is one of the hallmarks of democracy that citizens can express their views, concerns and anger whenever they want, and I believe this is a manifestation of the power of the country and the power of democracy," the Secretary of State said after a three-day trip to China, in response to a question about pro-Palestinian demonstrations in American universities in recent days.

Antony Blinken also exposed himself being bias toward the Zionist regime and his support for bloodshed in Gaza after he criticized American students for not protesting against the Palestinian Hamas resistance movement.

There were cases where there have been clear expressions of anti-Semitism, Blinken like other American officials claimed adding that "In our country, our society and our democracy, it's both appropriate and protected to comment on that.

Vedant Patel, the Deputy Spokesperson of the US State Department also failed to condemn police high-handedness on American university campuses in response to a question about how the US cannot be accused of double standards as it condemns other countries for suppressing peaceful protesters.

There are nationwide protests by students and professors against Washington's policies of supporting the Zionist regime in the war on Gaza. The protest that began on the campus of New York’s Columbia University has now spread to other US campuses as well as academic institutions in other parts of the world, including Europe, Australia and Asia.

