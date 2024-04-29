Iran ready to transfer technology to UAE: Official

Al Suwaidi visited Iran's House of Innovation and Technology (iHiT) where he was briefed on the latest achievements of Iranian knowledge-based companies on Monday.

During his visit, Mirabadi held talks with Al Suwaidi and highlighted that over the past 40 years, Iran has made significant progress in technology development and has since moved towards commercializing and utilizing these innovations.

Mirabadi also emphasized that there are numerous areas where Iran and the UAE can collaborate, such as agriculture and artificial intelligence.

He expressed that one of Iran's primary objectives is to connect big knowledge-based, experienced companies to share ideas, technologies, and experiences with startups.

For his part, Al Suwaidi hailed the capabilities of Iranian companies, adding that the UAE is ready to cooperate with Iran in various fields of industry.

In the past three days, government and trade delegations from various countries, including Qatar, Tanzania, Turkiye, Oman, UAE, Algeria, and Indonesia, visited iHiT and the exhibition of export capabilities of the Islamic Republic of Iran (2024 IRAN EXPO).

These delegations were briefed on the capabilities of Iranian knowledge-based companies and had the opportunity to negotiate with some of the capable Iranian companies.

