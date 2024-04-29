Iran will not even share name of Persian Gulf with anyone: IRGC Navy chief

“Foreign countries have no place in the region and we will not even share the name of the Persian Gulf with anyone because Iran has the longest coast in the Persian Gulf,” Rear Admiral Alireza Tangsiri said on Monday on the occasion of the National Persian Gulf Day.

He further said that the Iranian coast is 1,755 kilometers long even without taking into account the coasts of the country’s islands in the Persian Gulf.

“Also, the deepest shipping route is in Iranian waters,” he asserted, dismissing the enemies’ attempts to downplay the importance of the strategic region.

Tangsiri argued that the significance of the Persian Gulf is not onlu due to the fact that 40% of the world’s gas and 62% of its oil exports are from this region.

“When we go back to history, we would see the Portuguese came here with such hardship through sailing vessels years ago and did not leave this area until we expelled them,” the Navy chief added.

4354**9417