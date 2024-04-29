Iran wins ISF World School Volleyball Championship

According to IRNA, the Iranian student volleyball team reached the finals of the world competition with consecutive victories against Uganda, Germany, and Belgium to secure the top spot in Group D.

In a thrilling match, Iranian boys emerged victorious against Chinese Taipei to advance to the final.

The team faced off Germany in the championship match on Sunday in the presence of the Iranian ambassador to Serbia.

Finally, Iran's national student volleyball team, under the guidance of Arash Sadeghian and amid chants of Serbian spectators, turned victorious and won the championship with a brilliant result of 3-0 against Germany.

Iranian President Ebrahim Raeisi issued a message on Monday to congratulate the team, saying their success vindicates Iran’s efforts to improve grassroot sports as a way of supporting professional sports in the country.

