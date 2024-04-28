Apr 29, 2024, 3:19 AM
More Zionist troops killed in Gaza Strip

More Zionist troops killed in Gaza Strip

Tehran, IRNA- The Israeli media admitted on Sunday night that three more soldiers were killed and 11 others wounded by in fighting with Palestinians resistance fighters on the ground in the Gaza Strip.

According to IRNA citing the Palestinian media, Zionist sources announced that the three dead soldiers were members of the 99th Division of the Israeli Army.

Soldiers were killed and wounded during the ambush by resistance forces in the south of Gaza City, report said.

Initially, the Zionist media had reported the death of 2 soldiers and injuries of 8 others in the operation. 

Meanwhile, Al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of the Hamas resistance movement, announced on Sunday night that a group of soldiers were trapped in a mine field that was planted using unexploded munitions dropped by Israeli warplanes on Gaza.

The Israeli military has so far confirmed some 260 deaths among its troops since the launch of a ground invasion of Gaza.

A number of Zionist media have repeatedly said that the army does not accurately announce its casualty figures, a move aimed at reducing the high number of casualties in the war.

Palestinians and some mainstream media also say that the regime is hiding the actual number of deaths among its forces to avoid the Israeli public anger.

