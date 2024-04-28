Bahrain's top diplomat meets Syria's Assad after 13 years

President Assad received al-Zayani in Damascus on Sunday, Syrian media reported. It is the first visit of Bahrain's foreign minister to Syria since 2011.

The two sides discussed the state of bilateral relations and ways to expand them, as well as an upcoming Arab League summit scheduled to be held in Manama next month.

The Syrian president has received an official invitation to participate in the Arab league summit, a clear sign that Damascus is returning to the Arab world after years of political isolation while it was battling a foreign-backed militancy.

At the meeting on Sunday, Assad and al-Zayani discussed the main issues on the agenda of the Arab League summit, with the Syrian president calling for unity among Arab nations to promote stability in the region.

Bahrain was the second Arab country after the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to reopen its embassy in Damascus following the end of the Syrian crisis.

