Russia seeks to attract medical tourists from Islamic nations

According to IRNA's Saturday night report from the secretariat of this summit, halal medical tourism was launched in Russia previously and now it is being developed.

Muslim tourists can choose sanatoriums and medical centers that meet halal standards and are certified when traveling to Russia, the report said, adding that the plan aims to welcome guests from Islamic countries in the Republic of Tatarstan, especially from the southern Persian Gulf and other countries of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC).

According to the organizers of the Russia-Islamic World International Summit, the issue of medical tourism is on the agenda of the upcoming meeting where experts from Islamic countries will discuss the development of medical tourism in Russia and the OIC members.

“Russia – Islamic World: Kazan Forum” is the main federal platform for economic interaction between the Russian Federation and the countries of the Islamic world. It was first held in 2009, creating a leading international platform for discussing cooperation issues and implementing joint projects.

According to IRNA, the Republic of Tatarstan, with Kazan as its center, is located in the European part of the Russian Federation in the middle of Volga and Kama rivers.

This city will also host the BRICS sports competitions from June 11 to 24 followed by a BRICS leadership summit in October 2024.

