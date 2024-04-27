US continues to meddle with Iran affairs under human rights pretext

According to IRNA reporter, Jake Sullivan took to his X social media account on Saturday and wrote against an Iranian court's death ruling against Toomaj Salehi for inciting deadly violence following the death of a young woman, Mahsa Amini in hospital, three days after she collapsed at a police station in Tehran following her arrest for violating the country’s hijab laws in 2022.

“We strongly condemn the death ruling on Salehi”, wrote Sullivan who has been silent about the repression of American students in recent days across the country who have been rallying on campuses in support of the people of Gaza and in opposition to US military and financial support for the Zionist regime.

Earlier, deputy spokesperson for the US State Department, Vedant Patel, also issued an anti-Iran rhetoric saying “this is another example of the terrible and widespread violation of human rights by the Iranian government."

Iran has always denounced the US for questioning human rights in other countries, calling it meddlesome approach and double standards, arguing Washington should look at its own record before targeting other nations.

According to media reports, an Iranian court in its preliminary ruling sentenced Salehi to death with additional charges of corruption against him, which can be appealed in the top court and his sentence may be changed into life imprisonment.

Following his arrest, the rapper was charged with propaganda activities inside the country, cooperation with hostile governments and the formation of an illegal group with the intention of disrupting the country’s security, according to IRNA office from Isfahan citing the Public Relations of Judiciary of Isfahan province in 2022.

