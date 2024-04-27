Iran’s interactions with friendly nations based on win-win strategy: VP

The VP made the comment on Saturday in a meeting with his Zimbabwean counterpart Constantino Chiwenga in Tehran, which was held on the sidelines of the Second International Economic Conference of Iran and Africa.

Mokhber also said that the expansion of ties with African countries has been among key policies of Iran since the 1979 Islamic Revolution.

Chiwenga said on his part that Iran and Zimbabwe are on the same path and have many common goals.

He also referred to Western sanctions imposed on both countries, saying that Iran and Zimbabwe can work together to nullify the sanctions.

