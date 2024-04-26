Minister calls for establishing secretariat of Iran-Africa Economic Cooperation Conference

Aliabadi made the remarks addressing the second edition of the International Iran-Africa Economic Conference in Tehran on Friday.

He believed that this secretariat can pave the way for enhanced trade and economic cooperation between Iran and Africa.

Iran plans to increase regular shipping and direct flights to West and East Africa with the focus on one or two countries in each region, the minister said.

He also highlighted the significance of trade in local currencies as well as barter trade as a way to remove obstacles on the way of banking transactions between Iran and this continent.

The minister added that Iran is ready to establish more joint chambers of commerce with African countries, increase the number of trade centers in the continent from 10 to 15 and dispatch more commercial attachés to increase their number to 12 in the medium run.

9341**9417