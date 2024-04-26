Iran, Africa pursue expansion of economic ties: Raisi

Raisi made the remarks at the Second Iran and Africa International Economic Conference, calling for setting out a detailed plan on how to bolster economic relations with every country in Africa.

He stressed the need to study the capacity of African countries and the Islamic Republic in line with maximizing economic opportunities.

The Islamic Republic has made considerable progress despite the imposed sanctions, he said, describing the country as advanced.

Referring to West's unconstructive approach on the assets of the African countries, Raisi said that Iran continues to hold a different stance on Africa.

We respect Africa for the sake of Africa, he said, arguing that history shows that many Western countries have pillaged Africa.

Commenting on pursuing agricultural diplomacy with Africa in the field of extraterritorial farming, which involves growing crops in different countries and importing them into Iran, Raisi said that this kind of farming is one of the opportunities for cooperation.

Elsewhere in his remarks, he touched on the inauguration of a dam in Sri Lanka in his recent regional tour, noting that technical and engineering services in Iran are satisfactory thanks to the Islamic Revolution’s achievements.

What Iranian experts carried out in dam construction in Sri Lanka was remarkable, he underlined.

Iran’s president called on all businesses to follow up on the projects and economic plans to further enhance cooperation with African states.

