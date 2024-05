In this attack, a civilian vehicle was targeted by the Zionist regime army on the Midoun road in southern Lebanon, two commanders of the Fajr forces of the military branch of the Lebanese Jamaat-e-Islami, named Musab and Bilal Khalaf, were martyred.

Al-Mayadeen news channel reported on Friday evening that the Zionist regime targeted a civilian vehicle in the western Bekaa in eastern Lebanon with a drone.

The released images show that this car is completely burnt.

