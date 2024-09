Beit Sayah competed with rivals from India, China, Iraq, Cuba and the Ivory Coast in men’s javelin throw F41 class.

He set a record of 47.64 meters, winning gold on Saturday, which marks the seventh such medal by the Iranian caravan taking part in this summer’s Paralympics.

The Iranian caravan has also secured 10 silver and 7 bronze in the international games since they kicked off on August 28.

The Paris 2024 Paralympics will wrap up on September 8.

