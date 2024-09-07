IMF ranking confirms improvement of Iran’s jobless rate

Based on the IMF ranking, Iran is placed 17th globally in terms of having lower jobless rates, well above six European countries and neighboring Turkiye.

Iran’s unemployment rate in spring was announced at 7.7%, signaling a 0.5% year-on-year improvement, according to Iranian tallies.

Reduction in Iran’s unemployment has taken place over the past years while the participation rate has been on the rise.

The number of Iranian employed population aged 15 or above hit 24.746 million this spring, rising 440,000 from last year’s same season.

