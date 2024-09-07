‘CIA chief fails to confirm Iran providing Russia with missiles’

The Guardian published a report on Saturday that suggested that Burns while meeting with British spy chief, Richard Moore in London, did not positively respond to a question raised by the Financial Times reporter, that whether Iran is considering sending ballistic missiles to Russia.

According to this report, the CIA chief only expressed concern about Iran's possible decision to send those missiles to Russia.

Burns said that if Iran had delivered ballistic missiles to Russia, it would be a "significant escalation in the nature of the defense cooperation between the two countries."

He, however, acknowledged that Tehran only transferred low-impact drones to Russia, a claim Iran had already confirmed but said that drones were supplied to Russia months before the Ukraine war began in February 2022.

On Friday, Iran’s Permanent Mission to the United Nations in New York also dismissed reports alleging that the Islamic Republic had transferred ballistic missiles to Russia.

“Iran’s position vis-à-vis the Ukraine conflict remains unchanged. Iran considers the provision of military assistance to the parties engaged in the conflict—which leads to increased human casualties, destruction of infrastructure, and a distancing from ceasefire negotiations—to be inhumane,” the mission said in a statement in reaction CNN and Wall Street Journal reports that quoted anonymous sources claiming that Iran has transferred short-range ballistic missiles to Russia.

On Thursday, Iran’s ambassador to the UN also categorically rejected “baseless and misleading” the allegations in letters he sent to the UN chief and the Security Council president.

The US, Britain and France and their media outlets have been coming out with such accusations time and again without any credible evidence while themselves fueling the flames of war by supplying Ukraine with lethal weapons.

