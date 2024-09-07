Sep 7, 2024, 9:23 PM
Revenge against Israel is certain: IRGC commander

Revenge against Israel is certain: IRGC commander

Tehran, IRNA - Deputy Commander of the IRGC for Coordination General Mohammad Reza Naqdi said that revenge is certain and it has been said many times and there is no doubt about it.

"This issue has been raised many times and various authorities confirmed it and there is no doubt about it," General Naqdi said.

"The operation must be done at the right time to be effective," he added.

