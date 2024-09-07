Violence reported as Israelis hold largest anti-regime protest

Zionist media sources announced on Saturday night that more than 750,000 Israelis participated in this demonstration against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his far-right cabinet.

Israelis, including the families of captives held in Gaza have held protests and marches almost on a daily basis since the regime launched its genocidal war on Gaza on October 7, 2023.

Earlier, several Zionist sources confirmed that the demonstration against the Netanyahu regime turned violent at some places and the police attacked the protesters.

Ma'ariv published in the occupied territories reported that several protesters were arrested by the police for venting anger at the regime for its failure to secure the release of the captives.

According to this report, several protesters were injured after Israeli police used force to disperse the crowds of protesters flooding the streets of Tel Aviv.

The Zionist news channel Kan reported that hundreds of protesters gathered in front of Netanyahu's residence while tens of thousands also thronged other Israeli cities in occupied Palestine and demanded inking a prisoner exchange agreement with the Palestinian resistance.

On the other hand, Yediot Aharnot reported that hundreds of Zionists demonstrated in the city of Rahufut, south of Tel Aviv.

Demonstrators marched in the streets, with the families of the Zionist captives demanding the removal of the Netanyahu cabinet.

“Our children are dying in the tunnels and suffering from malnutrition and disease. Netanyahu's cabinet, which sacrifices our children, must be overthrown”, the families of the Zionist captives said in a statement.

Nearly 11 months into the Israeli genocidal war on Gaza following the Al-Aqsa storm operation and despite relentless bombing and shelling campaign, the Zionist regime has not only been unable to release its captives, but have also lost a large number of their soldiers on the ground in Gaza.

Netanyahu's opposition to the ceasefire in the Gaza Strip and reaching an agreement for the release of Zionist captives have provoked anger among Israelis.

4399