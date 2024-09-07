Israeli drone strike kills three people in Lebanon

It made the announcement on Saturday, saying that the emergency workers were killed after the strike hit their vehicle in the town of Froun.

The workers from the Lebanese Civil Defense -- which is a public emergency medical service involved in patient transportation, search and rescue activities and fire-fighting response – were extinguishing a fire in Froun when their vehicle was hit by the Israeli drone.

Lebanon’s Interior Minister Bassam Mawlawi condemned the Israeli attack, saying that such crimes are rejected under humanitarian law.

The Israeli regime has killed dozens of Lebanese civilians since fighting began with Hezbollah resistance movement at Lebanon’s southern border on October 8.

The fighting began a day after Israel unleashed its devastating war on Gaza, with Hezbollah being engaged in clashes with the regime to support the Palestinian people in Gaza.

4194