Iran FM commends Yemen's support for Palestinians amid Gaza war

Tehran, IRNA--Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi praised Yemen’s unwavering support the Palestinian resistance amid the Israeli regime’s ongoing genocidal war on the Gaza Strip.

In a phone conversation Saturday with Jamal Ahmed Ali Amer, the foreign minister of Yemen’s National Salvation Government, Araghchi expressed gratitude for Yemen's firm stance on the Israeli war crimes against Palestinians.  

He emphasized the importance of strengthening bilateral relations and continued consultations between Iran and Yemen to enhance regional security.

The top diplomat noted that while many countries merely express their positions against Israel, Yemen has defended the Palestinian people in practice.

Amer, for his part, called for strengthening of mutual cooperation with the Islamic Republic and underscored Yemen's steadfast support for the Palestinian people.

