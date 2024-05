The International 2024 Wushu Cup qualifiers started on Wednesday morning with the presence of more than 300 participants from 38 countries, hosted by Jiangyin, China, and ended on Thursday.

Iran's wushu athletes, who won 6 gold, 1 silver and 3 bronze medals on the first day, continued to shine on the second day and won 7 gold and 4 silver medals.

2050